Hira Ali Studios reveals collection for Eid 2017: Introducing Les Racines

LAHORE: Following the success of their Prêt-À-Couture collection earlier in May, Hira Ali Studios has introduced a brand new collection which consists of luxury prêt-à-porter and Haute Couture for Eidtitled Les Racines; the collection was revealed in an exhibition in Islamabad and is now available at Hira Ali Studios’ in Model Town Lahore, and will be exhibited in Lahore at the Fashion Pakistan Lounge on August 23rd.

Les Racines meaning “The Roots” takes inspiration from the history of the Indian Sub-Continent starting from the Turco-Mongol Chagatai roots from Central Asia that established the Mughal Empire and its merger with Persian culture through marriage alliances and going on till the rule by the British Crown. The collection draws on a mixed colourpalatte with Hira Ali’s signature embellishment techniques of embroidery.

True to the Hira Ali’s philosophy of presenting reformist fashion, the collection presents silhouettes that are modern, to create fashion that does not limit wearers but rather creates a coming together of tradition elegance and contemporary style.

Hira Ali Studio’s is critically acclaimed as one of Pakistan’s most exciting new fashion brands, having debuted at the prestigious PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week platform in 2016. The brand is best known for their minimalistic, contemporary and edgy interpretation of design. Currently, Hira Ali Studios is housed at a standalone studio space in Lahore, Pakistan for Formal, Bridal and Luxury Prét wear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION