Why pilgrims is regarded as an absolute factor for Muslims?

Pilgrim is an important pillar in the five pillars of Islam, Pilgrim’s orders continue from the 8th of Dhu_al-Hijjah to 12th of Dhu_al-Hijjah. the Dhu_al-Hijjah month is considered holy month according to Islamic calendar, and Pilgrim is obligatory over all Muslims once in a life. that Pilgrim is considered to be a good opportunity for refining your sins and renewing the Islamic orders. Many people try to strengthen their faith in Pilgrim.

Despite Pilgrim’s physical challenges, many people use patience and perseverance to persuade and emphasised the principle.

Why is the Ka’bah Sharif most important to Muslims?

The Islamic tradition is that Abraham and Ishmael built thousands of years ago to worship the Kaaba Sharif. Over the years, the Ka’bah Sharif position was rebuilt again. if any religion, compassion, and status are owners. But they perform a pilgrimage to perform Pilgrim orders. every year millions of Muslims comes To Kaaba Sharif in purpose of worshipping to Allahﷻ. Kaaba Sharif is an integral place of all-islamic nation and all Muslims are going to worship in order to perform five time Salat.

Ka’bah Sharif is a sacred Qibla for all muslim, all the Muslims strive in front of Qibla to worship and perform the prayers.

Islam is the most sacred religion in the world. representing the power of Allahﷻ and the Oneness of Allahﷻ in the world. Muslims come to pay for Pilgrim every year sincerely repent to their Lord.

Why pilgrims are covered in an ihram?

The ihram is the first step in the pilgrim. the ihram mean covering body and a person is called Confidential, with regard to the ihram period, a Muslim should be obliged to take bath and cut off the nails, before taking the ihram, shave the hair inside the body, and bathing is permissible. for ordinary women Islam does allow women to wear Islamic dress which is also called ihram, woman are not permissible to wear scarf and cover their face and use gloves.

The pilgrims enter the state of spiritual purification with the opening of the ihram and to perform Pilgrim’s orders, which is called ihram. Ihram implies the purification of the word in the heart. and says it is permissible to worship Allahﷻ provisions. After closing the ihram, husband and wife are prohibited from any sexual relations, and oppressive activities are forbidden to fight with friends or other people who are suffering from wrath, lying away. also forbidden to discuss among themselves.

Tawaf is an Islamic and famous tradition, Muslims perform pilgrimage In the process, around the Ka’bah sharif seven times a cube was formed that all the Muslims goes towards celebration and say loudly in one voice.

“ لَبَّيْكَ اللَّهُمَّ لَبَّيْكَ ، لَبَّيْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ لَبَّيْكَ ، إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ وَالنِّعْمَةَ لَكَ وَالْمُلْكَ، لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ، لَبَّيْكَ”

translation: Our lordﷻ I am here to obey your order! I am

ready to accept your order, there is no partner, so that all the definitions and blessings are from you and the kingdom is far from you, there is no partner with you.

In Addition to Pilgrim’s tendency is to symbolise unity and unity for Muslims, Muslims are also aware of their religious beliefs with paying such great charity as well.

