Saudi Premier League SPL proved to be a trend setter

RIYADH: The capital city of Riyadh witnessed the spectacular show of cricket by the professional execution of Saudi premier league (SPL). The series of matches proved to be an absolute trendsetter and caught special attention of the young generation present in the community.

Rana Irfan (Founder of SPL) along with the prominent media support by Naffay Hussain President (GEC), provided an extensive commemoration of the matches.

Twenty teams of composed players from Pakistani, Indian and Sri Lankan communities participated in the Riyadh Tape Ball Cricket Tournament.

Teams including Suicide Squad lead by the dynamic Zaid Dawood kept the warmth of thrill with sixes and fours. The team also included famous names such as Talal Safdar, Adnan Waheed, Atif Azam and the lion of Lahore Shahmir Khan.

Riyadh Badshah, Pak Shaheen, Karachi Kings, Brothers 11 & others were also part of the Tournament.

The results were as follows: Riyadh Badshah led by Rizwan Khan won the series and declared as the winner. Best bowler Salman Waheed (suicide squad) & best batsman Abdulwaheed Khan (Pak Shaheen) 6 sixes in an over by Nadeem Rafique and Boom Boom Batsman Farhan were a huge shout-out at the awarding ceremony.

Naffay Hussain hosted the ceremonials along with SPL Committee, A well-deserved Thanksgiving to Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Abdurehman, and Rizwan Siddiqui for organizing a successful tournament.

