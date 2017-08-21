TEVTA offering free training to students across the Punjab through 50 different short courses: Irfan Qaiser

LAHORE: Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA is offering 50 short courses to students of Punjab besides it is also awarding Rs 1000 stipend.

In a statement issued on Monday, Irfan Qaiser said that we are well aware of the fact that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only bring industry in Pakistan but it will also create job opportunities. There is dire need to create a workforce along with industry to fulfill the future needs of industry, he said adding that this workforce should meet international standards so they can avail opportunities.

Irfan Qaiser further stated that coupling the problem TEVTA will start 10 to 15 more courses in the fields of hospitality, construction and mechanical.TEVTA had already started HTV driving courses which will provide monthly income till Rs 80 thousand to an individual, he said. He went on saying that after the CPEC there will be an increase in demand for heavy vehicle drivers.

Chairman TEVTA also explained that hospitality sector is already being focused as trainers from Sri Lanka are training students in this field. Similarly, in order to meet the increasing demand of Chinese language second and third shift had been started all across the Punjab, he said.

Irfan Qaiser stated that its his wish to double the number of female students in all courses their necessary arrangements are being taken in this regard. The IT courses started in collaboration with Microsoft has given outstanding results there for it will be extended to facilitate more and more students.

