AOMEI Backupper Standard 4.0.4 Review: Protect System and Data

Where do you keep all your documents, your files, pictures and videos, even your banking details? In hard copies scattered around your home? In drawers and locked safe boxes that keep piling up? No, you keep them in your computer or laptop, where they are both safe and easy to store and manage. However, how safe are they really? What if your computer suddenly malfunctioned or was attacked by ransomware and viruses. What would you do if all your data, all your business files, all your memories with your friends and family were lost? Sounds like a catastrophic scenario, doesn’t it? Well, you can avoid that from happening by backing up your data to keep it safe from all such possibilities.

Now, to truly keep your data safe, you need to back it up regularly, and for that you need a tool or utility that is not only fast but also effortless. One such utility is the AOMEI Backupper Standard 4.0.4, developed by AOMEI Technology. Although the software is quite advanced in terms of the services it provides, which include system, disk and file backup along with file restore and sync, the interface is by far the easiest compared to most other such software. So much so, that a complete novice in such areas could easily backup and restore his/her files whenever needed. You can also schedule regular backup sessions to make sure you never lose any of your data.

The backup options or methods provided by AOMEI Backupper Standard 4.0.4 include Full Backup, Incremental Backup, and Differential Backup. These different methods allow you to streamline your backup processes according to how you need them, and makes them quicker. The software can backup not only specific files and folders, but also whole partitions and even the complete hard drive. These backup files can be saved in a local drive, in an external removable drive, or a network folder. Although the backup and restore speeds aren’t the best you’ll find, the compression rates are faster than most other software. Overall, the software is perfect for your regular backup needs and to make sure you hold on to all your important files and folders.

