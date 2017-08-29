JS Bank and Zameen.com partner to fill the home financing gap for Pakistanis

Pakistan’s largest property portal Zameen.com has signed an MoU with JS Bank Limited to offer Zameen.com customers mortgage finance facility. This partnership would enable Zameen.com and JS Bank customers to buy, build or renovate properties across Pakistan more feasibly.

Millions of overseas Pakistanis searching for properties on Zameen.com would also be able to benefit from this partnership. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the JS Bank Private Banking Centre located in Ocean Tower, Karachi. Senior management from both Zameen.com and JS Bank Limited was present.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmad Bhatti, Country Head of Sales Zameen.com said, “Over 4 million customers visit Zameen.com every month looking for innovative solutions to their home buying and renovation needs. The addition of mortgage finance facility by JS Bank to Zameen.com’s fast growing Home Partner Program offers a win-win solution for everyone in the real estate and associated industries.”

Commenting on the partnership, Basir Shamsie, Deputy CEO JS Bank stated: “This strategic alliance between JS Bank and Zameen.com shows our commitment towards facilitating Pakistanis in purchasing their dream homes at affordable rates and at their convenience.”

Present at the occasion were senior management representatives from JS Bank Limited including Head of Product Development and Business Management Babbar Wajid, Head of Retail Assets, Corporate and Retail Banking Group Ahsan Amjad, Senior Vice President Zaid Haroon. The Zameen.com team included the Regional Head (Central) Shuja Ullah, Regional Head (South) Taha Mehmood and Business Development Manager Muhammad Anwer Khawaja.

Zameen.com’s Home Partner Program has been catering to value added needs of its customers through similar industrial collaborations. Millions of Pakistanis from both home and abroad rely on Zameen.com to make property related decisions. This partnership between JS Bank & Zameen.com is an ideal platform for services and products including mortgage finance, architecture, construction materials, landscaping, paints, home interiors and furnishing and much more.

