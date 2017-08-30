TVET-SSP a right choice of NAVTTC & TEVTAs with Private sectors: Majid Aziz

KARACHI: A renowned Group of Companies Leader and President Employs Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Majid Aziz Balagamwala has recognized an effective TVET Sector Support Programme (SSP) of International organization GIZ on national level (NAVTTC and TEVTAs) and private sector organizations.

Talking to this scribe, President EFP has declared that the International standard trainings have developed a change of behavioural pattern across the board. He eulogized pivotal role of TVET SSP the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy to its right direction of skilled curriculum and structural formulation like ISO certification, where no need of further any certification on comprehensive trainings with tools and techniques. He said a GIZ objective is to augment proper access and quality skills development through improved governance and private sector participation is acclaimed.

A young Automobile employ Shahzad Tabish NED Bachelor of Engineering is an example of opportunity earned in HCD Training-Automotive Mechatronics in Germany by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH during August-October 2015.

Shehzad told that now he is playing its important role in providing result oriented several technical and behavioural skill trainings to youth employs pertaining to the objectives and techniques on such a format evolved in the industry. He got skills and same utilizes these valued opportunity of trainings in Germany.

He, who desires to multiply such a learning process, continued in the industry, TVET sector support programme training like ETAT- Electronic Technician and Automotive Technician as well two different advantages of Technical and methodology he said.

Shahzad believed that the employer glad over the results after introducing such a designed formats in education by trainings in different techniques and services in various areas. He said the level of awareness, trainings and information in different sectors on new pattern with 36 dealers across the country; they feel a pleasure of understanding, when diagnostic tools and skills have improved during follow ups accordingly.

Similarly, the head of the human resource Pak-Suzuki Muhammad Adnan Khan also disclosed that after an international training exposure of their employee, the vision of Shehzad changed and after regional trainers’ standard trainings as well complete behavior designed methodology of applications respectively.

There is no doubt that GIZ playing its vital role in skill trainings and planned techniques, as theoretical trainings are also the part of industry employees, meanwhile co-trainers are also getting such trainings on the same pattern like Shahzad deliver in the industry.

M Adnan acknowledged that after International TVET reform support and or IIAT trainings etc, during regional trainers and dealers are applying the same skills and methodology to improve capabilities. He said experience is vital in industry but theoretical trained Shahzad with asset of training and evaluation in supply chain; logistic inputs and utilization proved in formats of trainings he added.

It is worth mention here that Pakistan is the 7th populous country in the world, pertaining to TVET Sector is confronted with numerous challenges in the area of access, quality, equity and relevance in public and private sector or demand and supply even quality and relevance of the trainings according to the demands. Annually 2.4million young people enter in the job market, but as for 2015 there were only 476,850 places available in formal TVET through 3,581 institutes across the country.

The government of Pakistan had embarked upon a comprehensive reform in 2011 with the support of the European Union and the governments of the Germany, Netherlands, and Norway. The first phase of the reform based on the National Skills Strategy (NSS) ended in December 2016, a number of milestones achieved such as national TVET policy.

The first ever comprehensive TVET Policy for the country has also been developed. Some 1200 TVET programmes have already been accredited by the government. The second phase of the TVET Sector Support Programme started in January 2017 for five years. GIZ’s partner institutes in Pakistan have introduced national and provincial skills development plans in all provinces throughout the country and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

