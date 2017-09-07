Have Food with Fun with Loved Ones

6th September is Pakistan’s Defence Day and on this occasion, I would like to share a few tips that will be helpful to make food healthier and more rich in nutrition as well as in taste. I would avoid giving the scientific explanation as it would be beyond the scope of this article.

There is a wrong perception that taste nutrition and health cannot go together. In reality, a food that is not tasty no matter how nutritious it is can never bring the feel of well nourished and delightment that is naturally associated when rich in taste food is consumed.

Cooking is not merely a skill but these days it has become the need of time to learn how to cook and what s healthy in food. All that s available in the market under the label of safe and healthy is not always the same.

Cooking is fun and a way to convey that we care e.g. self-cooked food convey the message that we invest time and put efforts to share the taste and care for health and well being.

Money can buy food at best restaurant but care and concern are priceless so is love, not everyone is fortunate enough to have them ALL. As far as Health is concerned a Happy body always has a Healthy body. Nutritious and Balanced diet alone can never keep people Healthy until and unless they are not happy in their life. Like having fun together, having food together in routine helps to bring happiness in life, cooking for each other can be a point to begin, may be a cup of tea TOGETHER can make everything perfect.

Using whole grain flour for kneading dough in unglazed earthenware pottery and holding it in fridge for a day makes rotti and parhatta more delicious and nutritious whereas same is true for cooking in unglazed earthenware pottery. For pulses to make them more delicious and nutritious, soak them in water overnight, discard the water and cook on slow heating. Garlic and Ginger are Natural Detoxifying Herbs, protect from joint pains, cancer, allergies etc and help to give young look but to enjoy their benefits at the best peel off garlic whereas use ginger along with the peel after crushing it in mortar pestle made of stone and holding it in air for 15 minutes every time fresh whenever plan to cook food. It is scientifically proven fact that regularly taking red chili (laal sabut mirch) cumin and garlic crushed in stone mortar pestle as chatni (sauce) along with the meal at least once a day helps to minimize the risk of cancer while giving the consumer a younger look. Eating minimal fried fish is more healthy than deep fry fish. To enjoy the nutrition at the best, spread the freshly crushed garlic pieces on fish fillets and leave it for 45 minutes in the fridge, spread the mix comprising of chickpea flour added with finely crushed cumin black pepper red chili coriander seeds salt quantity adjusted as per required intensity of taste. After marinating the fish soaked in mix for 30 minutes in the fridge, freeze the fillets into packets each containing fish into quantity sufficient for one serving. Around 2-3 hours before pan surface frying hold the frozen fillet packets at room temperature till they completely thaw.

It is healthy to consume fish throughout the year even for people living at a warm place and it is safe rather more healthy to have it with yogurt. Fat is another extremely crucial component of food governing the health status of individuals. Panaspati ghee margarine, most of the commercially available fat based sauces mayonnaise are unsafe to consume. Hand churned Natural ghee and Butter Mustard oil and Olive oil virgin but not the extra virgin are among the best choice for cooking as they are fairly stable not to breakdown during the cooking process to produce harmful compounds. Maiza and corn oil are good choices but not for frying or prolong cooking process whereas rest all oil types are yet to be scientifically proven not to be harmful as they on heating quickly break into harmful components that can increase the risk of cancer heart disease diabetics other non infectious diseases. Using the same oil for repeated frying and in cooking can also make the food risky for health.

Consuming freshly prepared food along the raw vegetable and yogurt on regular basis not only helps to live younger but also safes money for medical bills and social counselors.

On the occasion of Eid or similar occasions when raw meat is massively processed, soaking raw meat in dry salt not only makes it tasty on cooking but helps to reduce the risk of acquiring food borne diseases on consumption.

Use unglazed earthenware pottery, glass, wooden and steel utensils whereas avoid using plastic and aluminum crockery for food cooking and handling.

Wash slaughtering places specially where blood and animal waste is being handled with saturated solution of salt followed by cleaning the place by using bleach solution standardized at international criteria prepared by adding 3 table spoon full per liter helps to keep environment having germs under control without adding up any harmful chemical pollutant load into it.

The writer is associated with the Profession of Teaching and Research with having inclination towards exploring the Features of Nature while enjoying Food with Families and Friends. She is Assistant Professor at Department of Food Science and Technology in University of Karachi, Pakistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION