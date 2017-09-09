REVIEW: MultCloud, The New Update That is Going to Ease Your Storage Frustration

As someone who is an avid Apple user I am always looking for new and updated versions of their apps and software’s. Let that be an update of an already existing software or them introducing a new software, Apple always tends to bring out amazing line of products that not only satisfy their customers but also keep a level of proficiency in their products. Not only are their products easy to use but also easily available for the user.

Amongst the many software programmes offered to us, the customers they also offer iCloud which is a cloud storage that offers me an easy way to store all my computer data and all my personal data all in one small place. This not only stores all my data but also updates them from time to time which is always helpful. From my pictures to all my videos and important documents, Cloud keeps all of them safe in one place.

But what if you have a lot of data and not enough place. Will you have to go through the complicated procedure of having multiple clouds? No, Apple has introduced a new feature which will ease your stress and help you out.

The new addition to the iCloud is the new product MultCloud. This product is basically like the iCloud but with an addition of giving you and me the option to store multiple data from multiple clouds into one with easy access to all. This will make your life so much more organized and systemized as you will have all your important data on your fingertips and only a click away from you. All you need to do is make an account on this amazing software and you can easily merge all your storage accounts into one major account.

If you are a fan of Apple and iCloud then you will benefit greatly from this new product. This product will ease your anxiety of having storage data in different places and will help you keep your information safe in one cloud.

