HighStreet is all set to exhibit in Lahore

LAHORE: HighStreet is all set to exhibit in Lahore this Saturday on September 16, 2017 at Vogue Tower, MM Alam Road, Lahore.

The much-loved home grown e-tailer is brining lots to the table. On display will be Summer and Winter collection such as off shoulder tops, culottes, graphic tees, bomber jackets, over-sized denim jackets and branded & authentic make up from world renowned brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Soap & Glory, NYX, Sephora, Anastasia Beverly Hills, ELF, L’oreal and many more.

“We have always enjoyed the response at our exhibitions held in Lahore. This is our fourth exhibition in less than two years in the same city,” said Amina Hyatt Lak, founder & CEO at HighStreet-Islamabad.

Ladies in Lahore, gear up and get ready for the much-awaited exhibition of the season.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION