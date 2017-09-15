PFA seals local factory over producing fake soft drinks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a factory over producing fake soft drinks with the label of renewed beverage companies and discarded huge quantity of material in the area of Shahdara on Thursday.

PFA raiding team under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General Operations Rafia Haider has conducted raid on the tip off information of vigilance cell and confiscated 8000 ready bottles and raw material of 11000 soft drinks.

Factory was established in a local village near Rani Chowk in the Shahdara Police premises to keep safe from authority eye. While, the factory was using chemical, fake and expired flavour in the preparation of bottles which are injurious for consumer health.

Rafia Haider said that PFA has discarded huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic material of beverages on the spot that was being used in the preparation of bottles. She said that PFA has confiscated 1 mixing machine, 3 Gas cylinder and two filing cylinder from the site. PFA has also registered a case against responsible people in Shahdara Police station. In a query, she said that PFA has also taken bottle supply records in possession and started investigation of this matter to withdraw the material from the market.

Separately, PFA teams have conducted raid in different areas of city, imposed Rs 45000 fine and 69 improvement notices to restaurants and bakeries over violation of Food laws. PFA spokesperson said that fine tickets issued to Gourmet Sweets and Bakers at College Road, Chicken Cuisine in WAPDA Town, Momin Tika and Al-Faisal Restaurant in Valencia Town.

