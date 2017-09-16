PFA imposes Rs.43,000 fine tickets to several eateries, sealed two

LAHORE: To ensure the provision of healthy and standard food to the people on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab Food Authority crackdown is continued against substandard edible manufactures and sellers.

In this regard, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted raid on the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s canteen shop to check the quality of food located on Birdswood Road here on Saturday.

PFA team has sealed the canteen for the absence of medical certificates of staff, presence of cigarette buds, misappropriate physical cleanliness of employees, presence of insects and non-retrieval of food license.

Separately, PFA team imposed fine of Rs 43000 to several food points including Mehrooz Desi Food in Moon Market and Lahori Chatkhara in Gulberg. For using blue chemical drums for food storage, presence of rusted freezer, using not retired food colors, non-presence of food licenses and medical certificates of employees.

Meanwhile, several dozens of eateries were served with improvement notices by following PFA SOPs.

