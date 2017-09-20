TEVTA, NUST to cooperate for technical and vocational courses

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will cooperate for technical and vocational courses for NUST’s Sialkot Campus.

A meeting in this regard was held at TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Pro Rector NUST (Academics) Air Vice Marshal R Dr Asif Raza, Director Academics Dr Qaiser Hameed Malik and others were present on occasion.

In meeting officials from both organizations decided to join hands for the promotion of technical and vocational education as well as provision of skilled labour for the industry particularly industry of Sialkot.

Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh vowed that TEVTA will fully cooperate with NUST for the provision of quality training to our youth. He also said that TEVTA and NUST can cooperate for the technical and vocational sector in multiple ways. He also offered NUST officials that NUST’s faculty can start any industry’s demanded course at any of TEVTA’s institute across the Punjab. Besides he also announced that TEVTA will also provide cooperation for technical and vocational courses at NUST’s Sialkot Campus.

Chairman also said that TEVTA has been striving for the provision of skilled labour for serving the country. He said that TEVTA’s has remarkably increased the number of short courses in last three years and special focus is on the linkage of those short courses with the demands of industry. He added that demand driven courses of TEVTA are not only providing labour force in local industry but in foreign countries too. He also informed NUST delegation that TEVTA is also setting up an university in a Government College of Emerging Technologies Township which will be later shifted to state of the art campus at Government College of Technology Raiwind Road.

NUST delegation and officials shown keen interest to be part of Pakistan’s first ever technical university being established by TEVTA. NUST Pro Rector Dr Asif Raza said that NUST can start any specialized technical degree program at University where the NUST faculty will also taught students. NUST’s Sialkot campus we are offering several programs but we felt that there is dire need to focus on skilled technical courses with the respective needs of the Sialkot’s industry, therefore we believed that TEVTA’s cooperation will help us in provision of skilled labour force for local industry, NUST Pro Rector explained.

