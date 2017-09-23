Four Leading Pakistani Companies Commit to Women’s Workplace Empowerment

KARACHI: K Electric, National Foods, Engro Corp, and Standard Chartered have partnered with the entrepreneurial innovator, CIRCLE Pakistan, to embark on a program that commits to empowering women in the workplace starting Sept. 21st.

Elevate Pakistan is a program and advocacy campaign created by CIRCLE Pakistan, a social enterprise focused on increasing women’s participation in the economy. CIRCLE Pakistan is founded by SadaffeAbid, former COO and CEO of Kashf Foundation, a leading microfinance organization in the country. Over 1,000 have publicly pledged to the #ElevatePak, a pledge aimed at increasing women’s visibility in professional life.

A key portion of Elevate Pakistan is the Elevate Program in collaboration with the four major companies listed above. Starting with a Kick Off Session on Sept. 21st, CIRCLE will mentor and lead a group of 20 women strategically selected to benefit from industry experts the likes of SimaKamil, CEO of UBL and Dr. Severine Minot from Habib University.

The four corporations participating in the Elevate Program represent major industry leaders here in Pakistan. Each of the companies is helmed by male CEO’s, a testament to Elevate’s goal in incorporating male allies in the pathway to women’s empowerment.

The commitment to women’s empowerment by Engro Corp, National Foods, Standard Chartered and K-Electric is a major milestone in Pakistan’s business community. As women’s rights in Pakistan progress, a commitment from heavy-hitting corporations indicates a crucial step forward for professional women working here.

Pakistani women’s participation in the workplace is growing, but a strategy aimed at helping them grow and progress with their organizations’ support, while addressing challenges they may face in the workplace, provides a clear path which ensures those numbers will continue to rise. The Elevate program addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 5, 8, and 17, internationally recognized markers of progress.

CIRCLE Pakistan, along with the four participating organizations, are available for comment upon request.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION