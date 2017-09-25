PFA gives a week deadline to cold storage for discarding substandard vegetables and fruits

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given one week deadline to cold storages for discarding substandard chemically treated vegetables and fruits on Monday.

PFA spokesman said that rotten vegetables and fruits stored for more than their storage life, are prime cause of intestinal diseases and food poisoning. Storages having such substandard and chemically treated vegetable and fruits will be sealed and the merchandize would be discarded on the spot. After completion of deadline, strict action will be taken against them.

He further said that standards of chemicals and insecticides applied on fruits and vegetables are also being rationalized. To determine the amount chemicals applied on fruits and vegetables PFA Scientific Panel was drafting the legislation, which was near completion.

