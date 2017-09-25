Yayvo.com Presents Mega TV Days: Buy LED TVs at Massive Discounted Prices

Are you looking to upgrade your entertainment platform? Then you’re in for a treat! Yayvo.com presents this year’s biggest discounts across a plethora of LED TV sets on Mega TV Days. Starting from 26th September 2017 till the 29th some groundbreaking deals will be up for grabs!

Yayvo.com has come up with Another Exciting Campaign

Yayvo aims to offer the best for its customers, so don’t expect any less. Sales will be offered across some of the top TV brands. But that’s not all; Yayvo.com will be exclusively launching Vizio for the first time in Pakistan.

Yayvo.com Exclusively Launches Vizio LED TV in Pakistan

Vizio is a well-established American Company taking over the LED TV market by storm, giving a run for the money to numerous Chinese brands in the west. It aims to deliver top quality smart TVs at affordable prices. Here’s your chance to avail exclusive lowest prices by shopping on Mega TV Days online from Yayvo.com.

The D32LE624 Normal TV and D32ST254 Smart TV are both engineered to perfection.

Vizio LED TV is geared with:

32 Inches screen

2 HDMI Ports

Smart Energy Saving

Full Array Screen

Infinite Sound

2 USB Ports

The Smart TV comes with impressive add-ons like Vizio Internet Apps, Wi-Fi Connectivity, 512 MB Ram and 4GB Flash Memory which lets you store tons of your favourite movies and dramas.

Don’t miss out on this extravagant 3 day Mega TV Days sale on Yayvo.com. To stay ahead of the game sign up for our newsletter and hit the notification bell to stay posted on the latest deals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION