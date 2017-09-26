PFA imposes ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula milk

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula milk in hospitals. This decision was taken in a meeting with Formula Milk Association office bearers held at PFA Headquarter on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal has chaired meeting. PFA will set formula milk’s ingredients and standards. PFA said that nutrition of children is our first priority because they are future of Pakistan.

In a meeting discussed that formula milk ingredients and marketing must be approved from PFA Scientific Panel.

DG said that I hoped that Multinational Companies will meet the intentional standards and follow rules and regulations. He said, “Formula milk is not a substitute for mother’s milk”. He has directed formula milk manufactures for labelling in Urdu language on the all imported products by following country’s laws.

Dr. Faisal Kareem said that formula milk is not suitable for infant growth because it is producing with vegetable fats. He said that parents should be used this product after consultation with doctors.

