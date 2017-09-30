PFA directs catering companies, organizers of procession to ensure distribution of safe and quality food on the eve of Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed catering companies and organizers of the procession to ensure distribution of safe and quality food enroute of 9th and 10th Muharram procession by following PFA regulations and SOPs.

In order to ensure standard food on the eve of Muharram PFA teams checked free food points especially prepared food and milk for procession audience. In this way PFA Muharram special teams warned the catering companies about the consequence if substandard food served during Muharram. Moreover, procession administration was also instructioned to offer contract of free food only to the licensed companies.

In other activities Ashraf and Akbar bakers located at Khokhar Town sealed for not abiding by former instructions not retrieval of medical of workers and presence of insects. Separately FCCU cafe and juice corner in Taj Bhag, Pakwan Ghar and Mezona Pvt limited were collectively issued fine tickets of RS 73,000 for providing substandard food and maintaining unhygienic working environment. Besides, many improvement notices were served to several eateries for not following PFA codes.

