PFA seals Doctors hostel mess of Services Hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a Doctors Hostel Mess at Services Hospital during examining city’s hospitals mess, canteens and other food points in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

During operation, PFA has also issued fine ticket of Rs 25000 to Services Hospital Boys Hostel. As well as, Aqeel Poultry and Chicken Sale center was also sealed over not adopting Cone Chicken Slaughtering System.

PFA raiding teams have checked 119 food points and imposed fine to 17 eateries on minor violations and released them by giving warning. PFA has served improvement notices to several hotels, milk shops and chicken sale centers.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider has said that PFA is efficiently active against substandard and unhygienic food suppliers in Punjab and dealing with iron handed. She said that all canteens and chicken sale point were sealed due to non-retrieval of workers medicals, not maintaining record, presence of insects in production area and improper storage of edibles.

