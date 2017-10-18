PFA discards over 100 thousands liters adulterated milk across province

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded one hundred and seven thousands liters of adulterated milk by erecting screening check posts on entry and exit points of various cities across province here on Wednesday.

Ensuring the vision of Healthy Punjab vision of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, under the super vision of Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, Food Safety teams held pickets and checked hundreds of milk vehicles.

PFA teams held pickets at 8 points including Gajju Matta, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobtiyaa Chowk, Sagian and other entry points of city, which was being transported for sale in Lahore. During action, 21216 liters adulterated milk was wasted.

In Rawalpindi division, as many as 29000 liters of milk recovered from dozens of vehicle, discarded on the spot. While taking action in Multan 24000 liters milk recovered from 11 vehicles was also spilt on the spot. In addition, 9000 liters milk captured from 14 vehicles in Gujranwala and 16000 liters milk seized from Faisalabad division were grounded.

PFA DG said that operation was held in 140 Tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab simultaneously. PFA is planning to establish Pasteurization plants in collaboration with Punjab Government. The purpose of the plants is to curb milk adulteration whereas sale of loose milk will be completely banned within time span of five years immediately after launching Pasteurization plants.

DG further said that PFA is utilizing all resources and taking strict actions against milk adulteration mafia to control of tainted milk. He said that milk was discarded over proved adulteration of chemical in milk and presence of water during milk sample testing. PFA will deal the adulterators iron handedly and push them to corner in order to avoid any health risk in future, he added.

