German delegation to arrive in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday

MUZAFFARABAD: A German delegation to be led by Vice President, Free Kashmir Organization (FKO) Mr. Sami Ullah is expected to arrive in the state capital Muzaffarabad on October 23. The delegation comprising the members of some Berlin based nongovernmental organizations and a Kashmir Lobby Group, Free Kashmir Organization will stay in the for about a week.

The delegation on its arrival here is scheduled to meet president Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other high dignitaries.

The delegation will also visit educational and vocational related projects of Free Kashmir Organization located in and around Muzaffarabad and outside the city. The President of Free Kashmir Organization, Mr. Siddiq Kiani who has already arrived in Muzaffarabad will received the delegation at Benazir International Airport on October 22.

President FKO told the media persons here on Friday that his organization based in Berlin has been effectively highlighting Kashmir issue and human rights violations of Kashmiri people in Germany and across the Europe for last many years.

He said that FKO besides making efforts to highlight Kashmir issue is also engaged in socio-economic development of AJK by launching various projects of great importance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION