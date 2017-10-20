JKYA launches global campaign to highlight Kashmir issue at world level

MUZAFFARABAD: Jammu and Kashmir Youth Assembly has launched an international campaign to project Kashmir issue in its true historic perspective and to apprise the global community about the gross violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

According to Bilal Abdullah Sheikh, President of the Youth Assembly around 150 letters have been sent to prominent journalists, anchor persons, intellectuals and writers under the campaign to solicit their cooperation in effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue. Similar letters would be sent to world leaders in next phase to draw their attention towards lingering Kashmir issue that has posed serious threat to the peace and stability of the region.

The President Youth Assembly described Kashmir as powder keg that could ignite any time engulfing the entire region into the flames of disastrous war. Demanding that people of Jammu and Kashmir must be given right to self-determination as per UN resolutions, Bilal said India was equating the freedom movement of Kashmir as terrorism while the fifth generation of Kashmiris was sacrificing lives for their right to decide their future.

Saying that Kashmir movement was peaceful like Pakistan Movement, he asserted that Indian atrocities in held Kashmir could not be illustrated in words, adding Indian forces had been given license to kill the innocent people besides making people blind through pellet guns. He said India wanted Kashmir issue to be no more a core agenda between the two countries.

The President Youth Assembly said Kashmir issue was trilateral, not bilateral and Kashmiris were the most important stakeholders. He said we must move forward to resolve Kashmir issue with utmost confidence. He urged media, think tank and academic institutions to play their role for countering Indian propaganda by extending help to the youth of Kashmir rallied on the platform of Youth Assembly.

About the composition of Youth Assembly, he said it is a platform of youths from both sides of the Lines of Control (LoC), children of martyrs and affectees of Indian shelling living along the LoC. The organization under the mentorship of Kashmiri leadership and senior citizen would organize various programs to instill the spirit of freedom in the hearts and minds of youth and children to make them able to carry the mission of martyrs forward and shoulder the responsibilities of future, he added.

