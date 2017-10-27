Province-wide crackdown: PFA ploughs 5600 Kanal vegetables irrigated with untreated waste water

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has kicked off crackdown against untreated waste water irrigated vegetables crops and discarded 5600 kanal vegetables across province here on Friday.

On the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of respective food safety officers (FSO’s) and Deputy Director Operations raided over vegetables fields simultaneously in Punjab.

In Lahore, sewerage, industrial waste and other poisonous water was being used for cultivation of vegetables. PFA while taking action plugged out area of 260 acres and discarded thousands of mounds of vegetables. Fields crops were discarded in the area of Bibi Sahiba Darbar Gulshan Ravi, Kot Abdul Malik and Kahna with its surrounding villages.

DG Noor ul Amin Mengal said that our teams conducted operation on the report of Vigilance cell and concerned officers. He said that PFA will never turn a blind eye to health hazardous activities either they are serious or minor. He stressed on the gravity of issue and said that use of vegetable and fruits grown from waste water are extremely fatal for human health and PFA can never compromise over health of people. He said that PFA has already informed to farmers to eliminate this trend of irrigating vegetables using water contaminated with factories wastes and sewerage water but they did not take it seriously on which food safety teams took action against violators. PFA is utilizing all resources to ensure its implementation of afore-issued instructions.

PFA slogan of providing healthy food “From Farm to Fork” is not merely a saying but is our practical priority. It is also intimated to those who are involved in such a heinous act, that such vegetables will be discarded on the spot and strict action will be taken against responsible people, he added.

In addition, sewerage water should be used for irrigating non-edible crops like bamboos, flowers and indoor plants. He also directs WASA and Industries Department officials to ensure the following instructions in this regards.

