CM Punjab appreciates the efforts of PFA against cultivation of sewerage water vegetables and fruits

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has appreciated the efforts and reinstated the action of Punjab Food Authority against cultivation of sewerage water vegetables and fruits here on Saturday.

In this case CM Punjab has directed DG Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal to continue the crackdown against poisonous vegetables without considering any pressure group. CM Punjab said that PFA is playing integral role in achieving goal of “Healthy Punjab” mission under the supervision of Mr. Noor ul Amin Mengal. Sewerage water vegetables are causing fatal diseases to the people but this initiative will help to reduce the burden of food borne diseases. Hence, any initiative in this direction will always be appreciated and supported. Punjab Government will keep on taking such humanitarian step in order to rescue and welfare of people of Punjab.

It is worthy to mention here that CM Punjab has appreciated on PFA’s recent activity of eradicating venomous vegetables in which PFA discarded thousands of mounds vegetables cultivated in the fields of 5600 Kanals land by ploughing in the fields in across province.

PFA has continued crackdown on the second consecutive day in province by discarding various types of hazardous vegetables including Coriander, Lady Finger, Spinach, Mustard (SAAG) and other vegetable crops.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION