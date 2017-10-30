Drive against poisonous vegetables, fruit continues, 7328 Kanals of polluted vegetables ploughed

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown has continued against cultivation of sewerage water vegetables and fruits. However, discarded thousands of mounds poisonous vegetables which cultivated in the fields of 7328 Kanal land here on Monday.

Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that crackdown is continued against waste water treated vegetables without considering any pressure group. Not only Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif but citizens have appreciated the efforts and reinstated the action of PFA in this regard. DG said that PFA will dealt iron handedly with the violators and case will be filed against them if found re-cultivating in the discarded areas.

PFA has continued crackdown on the fourth consecutive day in province by discarding various types of hazardous vegetables. According to details, PFA has discarded 316 acre comprising 2528 kanals of polluted vegetable in Lahore division including Kasur and Sheikhupura whereas remaining in other districts of Punjab.

