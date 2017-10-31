Sexual Harassment of Girl Students at Sindh Varsity Common: Inquiry Starts on SC Order

HYDERABAD: DIG Hyderabad police has started an inquiry on allegations of harassment of girl students of Sindh university against varsity teachers after notice taken by Supreme Court of Pakistan. In this regard, SP Ms. Suhai Aziz Talpur was appointed as Inquiry Officer who arrived at Sindh University and started fact-finding. She arrived at English department of the university and recorded statements of girl students who had accused a teacher of sexual harassment. She also met with other girl students and discussed the issue with them. Girl students told inquiry officer that sexual harassment was common in university. They alleged that teachers blackmail them for marks and they were forced/compelled to have friendship and relations with teachers. Later SP met with director English department, registrar Sajid Memon, and vice-chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

SP Suhai Aziz later told that issue of sexual harassment with girls in Sindh university was a serious issue which cannot be tolerated. She visited Jamshoro police station and got information from police about girls complaints and actions taken.

It may be mentioned here that a girl student of English department N.Memon had sent an application to chief justice alleging that she was constantly being sexually harassed by a teacher Faraz Bughio. She said in the application that she had made a complaint to VC but he took no action. Another girl R.Deeper had also complained that teacher Sanaullah Abbasi was in habit of harassing her sexually. She complained that she filed FIR against this teacher at Jamshoro police station but police took no action. Girls students alleged that on 14 August they were invited at the residence of a teacher Fida Chandio where they were surprised to see teachers taking alcohol. They were asked to get a sip of the drink.

It may be noted here that earlier a girl student at girls hostel of Sindh university Naila Rind had committed suicide due to sexual harassment by teachers at Sindh University.

Meanwhile, one teacher under allegation Faraz Wighio has been transferred to Dadu campus instead of punishing him. Another Fida Chandio has resigned on the instigation of varsity administration which wants to save skin. Girl students are reported to have been under duress not to speak against harassment.

