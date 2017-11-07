PPP govt misusing august assembly house in favour of corrupt ex-ministers: SNT

HYDERABAD: PPP government was misusing sanctity of august house of Sindh Assembly by passing resolutions in favour of corrupt former ministers Sharjeel Memon and Dr. Asim. Condemning passage of resolutions from Sindh Assembly in favour of corrupt ministers and criminal elements, Sindh National Tehrik chairman Ashraf Noonari has said it was insult to house representing 60 million people of Sindh. He said in centre Nawaz League and in Sindh PPP governments have failed to provide relieve to teeming millions.

Nawaz league was busy in providing official protocols to disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while PPP was attempting to save those involved in corruption and terrorist facilitators. He said the climax of atrocities of Zardari rule was that it was making amendment fourth to remove honest IG Sindh A.D.Khwaja. He said one reason to remove IG was that government under police can force growers to supply their sugarcane to sugar mills of Asif Zardari. He said all ministers, advisors and members of PPP were involved in corruption as such NAB should arrest them to make Sindh corruption free.

