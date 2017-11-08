5 bombs found near Mehran University Jamshoro defused

HYDERABAD: A Bomb Disposal Squad on Wednesday defused 5 bomb found near the entrance of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro.

Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to defuse the bombs found on the roadside after being informed about them via a telephone call by a rickshaw driver, squad officials said.

Usually, it was time of heavy traffic with university buses en route their pick-and-drop rounds carrying students from various parts of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad.

According to the officials the bombs were placed on a road which leads to Indus Highway. An office of National Highway Authority and Motorway Police is located near the area where the bombs were found.

BDS officials further said that the locally made bombs had been handed over to Jamshoro police.

The overall weight of the bombs was around 25 kilograms said Ramzan Panhwar a member of the squad. He added that the bombs were developed so that it could be fitted with a remote-controlled device.

Panhwar said that the bombs which had been wielded together contained ball bearing nuts and bolts.

Five pencil cells were also found and an orange fuse was there too he said.

The vice chancellor at Mehran University Prof Dr Aslam Uqaili said that the unknown suspects had been unable to plant the bombs within the university premises due to internal security measures. So they planted devices on road side of highway.

We have built a wall around the campus. A portion of the wall remains incomplete but it will be finished soon he said.

