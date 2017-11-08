PFA crackdown against sewerage water irrigated vegetables, uproots 2480 Kanal of crops

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) declared ‘Red Zone’ where vegetables crops are being irrigated sewerage and industrial waste water. This was announced by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday, discarded 2480 Kanal of vegetables by ploughing in across the Punjab.

PFA has also divided Punjab’s regions in zones through mapping. While, PFA has allowed farmers for cultivation only alternative / non-edible crops in the red zone areas like bamboos, flowers and indoor plants and used sewerage water for irrigating.

On the directives of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, operation was launched under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) of the respite region against adulterators and untreated waste water irrigated vegetables crops from Lahore to Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur to Attock in 144 districts of Punjab. In Lahore, operation was supervised by DG.

During operation, PFA has ploughed on the crops of coriander, spinach, garlic, turnip, potato and many others. According to details, sewerage water treated vegetables cultivated on area of 62 acre in Jhang, 25 Kanal in Toba Take Singh and ploughed 41 acres of crops in Chinnot.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that food safety teams have discarded a good number of vegetable crops which cultivated in the fields of more than 310 acres land. He said that this operation was a part of its ongoing operation against cultivation of sewerage water vegetables. He said that sewerage and industrial waste water was being used for irrigation purpose.

DG said that all the areas that cultivate with poisonous water are kept in the ‘Red Zone’. He said that vegetable and other items in the red zones have been completely banned while the non-edible crops will allow for growing in the red zone.

He said that awareness workshops are being held for the training of farmers in connection to crate aware about disadvantages and bad effect on consumer.

