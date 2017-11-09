JS Bank Limited in partnership with Telenor Pakistan, launch the first of its kind JS Raabta Current Account!

JS Bank Limited in partnership with Telenor Pakistan has launched JS Raabta Current Account powered by Telenor 4G, the worlds first current account that redefines banking. JS Raabta offers unprecedented banking benefits backed by a powerful postpaid package by Telenor Pakistan. This unmatched combination provides the freedom of staying connected by simply maintaining the monthly average balance and JS Bank will pay for your monthly mobile bill – for life. The joint collaboration between JS Bank and Telenor Pakistan has resulted in creation of a unique proposition for the Pakistani populace. Each partner in this collaboration has brought its set of expertise to the table to create unparalleled synergy.

JS Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with 323 branches in 161 cities including one international branch, and is a leading distributor of insurance solutions. JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups.

