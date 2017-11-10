Cause of cancer and Neurological disorders: PFA decides to ban use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits

LAHORE: Use of calcium carbide for artificial ripping of fruits may cause cancer, intestine issues, loss of memory, insomnia and other life-threatening diseases. In view of these adverse effects, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to ban use of harmful chemical ‘calcium carbide’ in the artificial ripening of fruits by 10 December.

Warning notices have already been issued to fruit farmers, cold storages and to traders of fruit markets. The authority will destroy such artificial ripen fruits found in markets, cold storages or farms after 10 December.

Director General PFA Noor Ul Amin Mengal said artificial ripening of fruits and vegetables are dangerous to the health of people of all ages, especially children and the elderly. He said that according to the experts using calcium carbide for ripen of fruits, produces acetylene gas that may cause life threatening diseases.

He said that around the globe for artificial ripening of fruits Ethylene is used that diminishes the risk of diseases. To ascertain a safer growth process, the matter has been referred Scientific Panel of Punjab Food Authority.

Further action will be taken basing on report of the scientific panel.

DG PFA has said that calcium carbide ripen fruits were silent killers and sale of such fruits would, at any cost, be allowed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION