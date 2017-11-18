Children Festival: Speakers urge to stop violence, stand for rights of child

HYDERABAD: The speakers including the elected members, officials of the social welfare department, rights activists, teachers and teachers urged members of the all segments of the society to stand for the rights of the children in Thar and to stop the violence against the children.

The festival and moot with a view to promote the objectives of the declaration of UNCRC were organized by Social Welfare Department of Sindh government and Child Rights Movement in collaboration with Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (SPARC) in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Culture Complex in Mithi town on Saturday.

The participants of the mega event urged the activists of various non-governmental organizations and other participants to act honestly to ensure the rights of children in the whole province particularly in the backward area like Thar.

The PPP president of Tharparkar District, Senator Gyanchand speaking on the occasion warned that those NGOs least concerned on the sensitive on the issues facing children and other issues in Thar to mend their ways adding he said that would also encourage every organization, which offered them the viable points to further improve the situation in Thar, which has been in the headlines due to unabated deaths of infants.

Such events would not only provide the platform to Thari kids to show their hidden talent but would also give the message to other regions of the country and beyond that life in Thar, though difficult, yet was very beautiful because of serenity and peaceful environment, he added. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had directed the chief minister Sindh and ministry of social welfare to organize such events and festivals in every district to mark the World Children Day adding he lauded the efforts of social welfare department to arrange the mega event in Mithi town.

PPP MPA, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani said that with the organization of such events and engaging the local communities would greatly help them (lawmakers) make even more effective legislation to protect the rights of the children. He claimed Thar was fast transforming due media coverage to incidents and events and the subsequent quick response from Sindh government. He said that child marriages in the area were a monster.

Advocate Kashif Bajeer, the regional director of (SPARC) claimed that his organization requested Sindh government to organize the event in Thar so that people living in other countries should also know the other positive aspects of Thar. He thanked Sindh government and PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari to take keen interests in issues of Thar.

Ms. Nuzhat Fatima, Abdul Rahim Lakho, Natho Khan Rahimoon, Partab Shivani, Shusheel Malani and other PPP leaders, officials of various government departments especially of Social Welfare Department from different districts spoke on the occasion.

The children from different towns of Tharparkar district participated in the festival and presented the traditional songs, tableaus, and stage dramas to depict the issues facing kids in the region. The noted singers and artists also performed during the day-long festivals. Various organizations set up over a dozen stalls of the traditional cultural items to attract the participants from across the country.

