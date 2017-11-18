Psychiatric moot held with theme of Mental Health

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Psychiatric Society organized a conference carrying theme of promotion of mental health building partnership in collaboration with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.

Speaking at conference the experts stressed need for monitoring progress in implementing reform policies, providing community services, and involving users, families and stakeholders in mental health promotion, prevention, care and rehabilitation.

Delivering a keynote lecture on global crisis in mental health, Imperial College London UK Prof Michael Crawford said that it would be useful to monitor progress in implementing reform policies, providing community services, and involving users, families and stakeholders in mental health promotion, prevention, care and rehabilitation.

He said that it is the brain which makes human different from monkeys, apes and all other animals. He said that low birth weight and premature birth could cause severe neuro-developmental disorder. He said that mental health is a major concern as mental disorders are among the leading causes of ill-health and disability. He stressed need for maternal nutrition before and during pregnancy and lactation.

Prof Muwadat Hussain Rana started his inaugural lecture on mental health and post modernism with some beautiful lines of Dante, “In the middle of our life’s walk, I found myself alone in a dark forest, where my path was confused.” He replied some questions about post-modernism, practice of psychiatry, knowledge of mental health professional, future challenges.

Pakistan Psychiatric Society, President Pakistan India Bangladesh chapter Brain Trust Prof Ahmed Ali Khan called for building partnerships, promoting and improving mental health of people, understanding religious and cultural beliefs, appointing cultural advisers. He enunciated principles of teaching and training of outstanding psychiatrists consisting of understanding need to promote excellent mental health services, improve scientific understanding of mental illness and promote psychiatry as profession in Pakistan, improve outcomes of people, train outstanding psychiatrist and ensure fair funding for these services.

As chief guest, Senator Dr Karim Khowaja chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) said that SMHA was going to set up three helplines; two in Karachi and one in Hyderabad to provide help, guidance immediately to families of mentally-ill persons so that patients could get proper treatment in right directions. He elaborated that two helpline would be set up at Psychiatric wards of Civil Hospital Karachi and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical centre (JPMC) Karachi respectively, another one in Sir Cowasji Jehnagir Institute of Psychiatry Hyderabad. He said that the helpline would be established in other districts of the province in future soon.

He said that Sindh government was trying hard to make this Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry Hyderabad the most modern institute where better research would be conducted while patients would get more facilities in this respect. He said that government was busy in making more legislation despite many barriers of religious people.

PPS president Prof Nasar Sayeed Khan, PPS president-elect Prof Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, chief patron of the moot Prof Syed Haroon Ahmed, LUMHS former vice chancellor Prof Naushad A Shaikh also spoke.

Earlier, PPS general secretary, LUMHS department of psychiatry chairman, organizing committee of the moot chairman Prof Dr Moin Ahmed Ansari thanked all guests and participants to make conference success.

