Saat Din Mohabbat In all set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2018

KARACHI: “Saat Din Mohabbat In,” produced by Dawn Films in collaboration with IMGC Global, is all set to unveil its magic in 2018 on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The movie stars Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar in lead roles with Javed Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Hina Dilpazeer and Adnan Shah Tipu. “Saat Din Mohabbat In,” the first venture of Dawn Films, will be distributed all over Pakistan by the Distribution Club Private Limited.

“Saat Din Mohabbat In,” directed by the acclaimed duo Meenu and Farjad and written by Fasih Bari, aims to deliver pure entertainment through its unique storyline and star studded cast.

The cast is currently shooting for the last spell of the movie, and the movie will soon go in post- production phase.

