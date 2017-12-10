PFA seals 13 marriage halls, fines 17 for serving unhealthy and stale food

LAHORE: December 9, 2017: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed nine wedding halls and catering companies for serving unhealthy food in wedding ceremonies during carried out drive against them throughout the province here on Saturday.

On the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, PFA’s watchdogs have checked more than 375 wedding halls and imposed more than Rs 0.6 million fine on 17 wedding halls.

According to details, PFA food safety teams have sealed nine wedding halls in Lahore, 2 in Gujranwala and each one in Multan and Rawalpindi. Action was taken in different areas of city including Gulberg, Badiyan Road, Model Town, Faisal Town and Defence. Teams have also served improvement notices to dozen of marriage halls.

PFA DG Noor ul Amin Mengal said that all catering companies were sealed for serving and stale and substandard food in events. He said that a huge quantity of food served in wedding ceremonies that may cause of health diseases for consumers. He said that PFA teams are checking wedding halls and catering companies on daily basis for ensuring the presence of healthy food in wedding ceremonies. Crackdown will continue till elimination of this practice, he added.

