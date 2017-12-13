Levi’s® Live Session 7 keeps the momentum rolling for live music

LAHORE: Levi’s® Live hit the right notes with session 7 at Riot Studios featuring Mustafa Zahid (Roxen) and Keeray Makoray who kept the momentum rolling for Live music. Levi’s® Live throughout the year kept its commitment of promoting live music by bringing the best and brightest of the talent Pakistan has to offer on center stage. With seven sessions in, Levi’s® Live has captivated audiences by reawakening the spirit of live music. LEVI’S® continues to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians and artists by reviving the live music scene in Pakistan. Levi’s® Live is the embodiment of that spirit that encourages spontaneity, collaborations and entertainment.

Levi’s® has partnered with Riot Studios: the premier space for recording music, films and post production in Lahore, where some of the country’s top musicians, music videos and films have been produced over the last decade.

The seventh session Levi’s® Live was opened by the Existential funk rock band Keeray Makoray and headlined by Mustafa Zahid with his band Roxen which provided an eclectic mix of music to the audience. Keeray Makoray true to its character energized the crowd with some funky groovy tracks. The band’s diverse vocal range and the poignant performance of Mustafa Zahid and Roxen left the attendees spellbound.

Mustafa Zahid has had a string of successes under his belt since he appeared on the music scene in 2006 on both sides of the border. He has steadily built himself as a playback singer in India with his distinctive vocals and continues to perform nationwide in Pakistan. Mustafa is also the band leader and the lead vocalist of Roxen, which he formed with some of his friends in 2004.

“Got to say it was totally old school and we loved every bit of it, cause back in the day there was a culture for such gigs which I’m so glad that Levi’s along with Farhad Humayun and Uzma Rao have brought into the scene. BIG UP,“ Mustafa Zahid.

Keeray Makoray’s debut was in 2010 and the band has been producing original music ever since. The progressive rock band comprises powerhouse vocalist Altamash Sever on vocals, Zain Peerzada on Bass with Syed Misbah-ud-Din on guitar. Yusuf & Daud Ramay on Drums.

On performing at Levi’s® Live the band members of Keeray Makoray felt it was one of the best live performing experiences they had ever had and said; “The sound and management was awesome, and it was a pleasure playing for Levi’s Live” – Altamash Sever.

“The sound was killer”- Zain Peerzada,

“Best scene with Best Sound “ – Yusuf Ramay,

“It was a fun opportunity. Nice babes and nice buddies” Daud Ramay with Syed Misbah-ud-Din quoting “It was quite the pleasure playing for Levi’s® Live. The sound was fantastic, and the audience was fun. I really appreciate how Levi’s and Riot Studios are promoting the Pakistani indie music scene. They didn’t just give us a fantastic gig inviting some of the prominent members of the industry to see us but also got us free Levi’s outfits so we didn’t look like the broke indie musicians that we are“

Speaking on behalf of Levi’s® Mir Zia Mahmood, Country Director, Levi Strauss Pakistan said “Levi’s® Live continues to be the only music platform in Pakistan which is bringing “Live” music to life. It gives an opportunity to young emerging talent along with our Rock Stars to perform in front of music lovers and enthusiasts. We continue to endorse our association with Music through this platform and our vision to “Live in Levi’s® “.

On the 7th Session of Levi’s® Live, Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios said “I think Keeray Makoray are a very cool band and so authentic and fearless. They put on a great show. Mustafa Zahids act was surprisingly heavy and almost Metal. It was very different from his songs released in Bollywood which I really liked. The crowd was also different this time. The great thing is that, with Levis Live, we have a recurring activity that’s constructive and urges us all to break the usual partying habit. “

The past live sessions have featured performances by Rizwan Anwar, Jal, Shiraz Uppal, Ammar Farooki, Uzair Jaswal, Diane Desobeau, Abdullah Qureshi, Maria Unera, Farhad Humayun, Bayaan, Noorzadeh Raja, Rakae Jamil, Bilal Khan, Noori- the band, Salman Albert, one of the founding member of E.P , AAG and singer Farhan Saeed thus far.

The videos of the performances of the 7th session of Levi’s® Live will be available online. The next Levi’s® Live session is scheduled for January 2018 and will feature new and upcoming artists. Levi’s® Live is a platform to play live music for talented young & upcoming artists to reach their creative heights in the Pakistani music industry. The Levi’s® Live sessions are the culmination of the brand’s commitment to Live Music.

