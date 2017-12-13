PFA seals two pan shops and confectionery unit on the account of selling guttka, poor food hygiene issues

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed two pan shops and sweet shop for selling guttka and poor food hygiene issues. Also, Rs86000 fine was imposed on 14 eateries.

PFA Spokesperson Hafiz Qaiser said that sweet shop was sealed for failed to maintain the food standards, improper cleanliness arrangements and presence of insects. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates. He further said that Guttka shops shutter down on the account of selling banned guttka item. He said PFA’s watchdogs have seized more than 2300 packs of guttka from both shops during raid, late discarded.

According to details, food safety teams have issued fine tickets of Rs20000 to Gourmet Sweet and Bakers, Rs25000 to Chamman Ice Cream, Rs10000 to Hasni Hussani Hotel, Rs5000 to Shan Chargha, Rs4500 to Sheraz Sweets and Bakers, Rs2000 to Al-Madina Milk, Rs1500 to Yadgar Nan Shop, Rs1000 to Madina Nashta Point, Rs4000 to Rana Pan Shop, Rs 2000 to Chishti Hotel, Rs2000 to Bismillah Hotel and Rs3000 each to Kramat Hotel, New Karachi Naseeb Biryani and Ustad Boda Gee Nashta Point.

