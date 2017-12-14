Minister Food, PFA sealed four food courts

Minister Food and PFA impose fine Rs 163000 on six food points during special crackdown against unhygienic food points in the Punjab University

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food courts and imposed heavy fine collectively Rs 163000 on six food points during carried out special crackdown against unhygienic food points in the Punjab University here on Thursday.

Operation was conducted under the supervision of Minister for Food Bilal Yasin along with the PFA Director vigilance, Deputy Director Operations Dr Farhan and food safety teams were also present.

On the occasion, Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen has appreciated the efforts of PFA for taking vigorously action against food adulterators and unhygienic food points. He said Punjab government will not spare to anyone and no compromise on the health issues of citizens and dealt with iron handedly with food adulterators.

PFA’s watchdogs have raided on dozens of canteens and food shops while checked food quality and ingredients which was being used in the preparing of food. According to details, four university canteens were sealed due to improper cleanliness arrangements, poor IPM system, no MRDs on raw and cooked chicken, unclad mincing machine, presence of insects and many multiple hygiene issues. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

Food teams have issued improvement notices to canteens for not conforming to PFA instructions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION