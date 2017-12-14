PFA celebrates awareness day, arrange seminar on the theme of “Mother’s Milk Benefits of and Causes of Breast Cancer in Pakistan”

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with International Federation of Medical Students (IFMS) has celebrated awareness day by arranging an awareness seminar on the theme of “Benefits of Mother Milk and Causes of Breast Cancer in Pakistan” at Government Degree College for Women Marghzar Colony Lahore on Thursday.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal, College Principal Rubina Kamal, Dr Ahmed Mustansar, Dr Mahnoor Azhar, Dr Salman Ibrahim and Dr Haram Tahir have addressed with the participants. In the seminar, a large number of students, IFMS members, faculty members and large number of students have participated. Speakers have covered several food related topics during their addressed.

DG Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal said that PFA is taking all necessary steps to safe the lives of our children and people of this nation. He said that three things are very important in a society to keep stable including food security, economic activity and food safety adding that, he said last element was lacking in our country which we have need.

He said that PFA is fixing the last 70 years rupture of country for which PFA is utilizing all resources. He said that PFA is a gift from Punjab government for the people of this country. He said that around 90 percent diseases generate due to unsafe food.

Mengal used termed “White Collar Crime” for companies selling products by disseminating misleading information and glossy language on their products and in advertisement campaigns. He said that PFA has made a strategy to rein accused who involved in while collar crime. In this awake, all food organizations will be bound to get approval from PFA Scientific Penal of their campaign and ads before starting any product promotion on broadcasting and any other ways.

He said “Formula Milk is not a substitute of Natural Milk and Breast Milk”. DG has also shed light on their other activities of PFA during his speech.

At the end, College Principle has appreciated the loyal efforts of DG towards food safety and sensitizing this nation. She has presented the souvenir to DG Noor ul Amin Mengal.

