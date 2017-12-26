Chinese Luban Workshop to start classes from April 2018: Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will set up Chinese historic technical training Luban Workshop which will start working till April 2018.

While talking to a four member delegation of Tianjin Model Vocational Training College (TMVTC) China, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that China’s historic 150 years old Luban Workshop is providing state of the art technical and vocational training across the globe. Now this workshop will also provide latest technical training to youth of Punjab, he said.

He went on explaining that Luban was the father of Chinese architecture who not only invented construction tools but also became role model for laboring people in China, and his name is now used for workshops that train craftsmen. Luban workshops are set up to help local schools train certified skilled talents he said adding the workshop was dedicated to cultivate students professional quality, comprehensive practical ability and creativity.

Irfan Qaiser further explained that initially, two courses including Advance Chinese Language and Automation Production Line will be offered at the workshop however, in the second half of 2018, two more courses including Media Arts will also be started at the Luban Workshop. However the Chinese master trainers will remain in Pakistan to supervise the courses whereas Pakistani master trainers will get training in China.

Talking about purpose of the visit of the delegation, he said that the delegation will visit Government Technical Training Institute (GTTI) Gulberg and GTTI Mughalpura for the selection of site for the workshop. However, in their three day tour they will also meet Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, eh told. Once the site will be finalized, the agreement will be signed between both parties TMVTC and TEVTA for the starting of courses, he said adding MoU among both parties was signed in May this year at Tianjing China.

Talking about importance of Luban Workshop, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh noted that globally youngsters are getting benefit from this workshop and the time has come when Pakistani youth should also be provided with such international standard technical and vocational training. Establishment of this workshop is the first step in this regard, he said adding that this workshop would mark as a facility of excellence leading to the social and economic development of our country.

He said that graduate of this workshop will not only fulfil the needs of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but this would also help our youth to approach the job markets of Gulf countries and European markets.

Chinese Delegation including President TMVTC Chu Jianwei, Dean Students Affairs Office Meng Na, Staff International Affairs Office Wang Chong, Head of the Teaching and Research Section of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Department Tian Haiyi said that workshop is will be very helpful for Pakistani youth. It is already working in several countries including India and Thailand, they said.

