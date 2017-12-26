Hira Ali Studios unveils debut bridal collection “BREAKTHEMOULD”

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading contemporary fashion house Hira Ali Studios has introduced its first ever Bridal Collection titled “#BreakTheMould” with a breathtaking photoshoot.

The collection titled “Break The Mould” indeed breaks the mould by providing contemporary nuance to the design ethos of a modern day bridal. With its fashion forward silhouettes, exquisite craftsmanship and minute attention to detail, the Hira Ali bride exudes a perceptible aura of confidence an ode, perhaps, to having broken the mould, many times over.

Break the mound invites a selection of fabrics like nets and shimmer organzas as well as various blends of glittering silks. The embroidery comprises of experimental techniques using crystals and nets as well as silk threads and various beads and crystals. The color pallet jumps from translucent terracotta to coal for contrast. The looks were curated by Hair & Make-up artist Zara Gul and styling by renowned stylist Anaum Hammad featuring Leading Model Zara Peerzada. Photographer Maham Iqbal Bosan lent her expertise to the photo-shoot to capture the groundbreaking “Break The Mould” Collection.

Sharing her inspiration behind the collection, Hira Ali, Creative Director at Hira Ali Studios said: “The quintessential Hira Ali design aesthetic is minimal and edgy whilst being feminine and luxurious. I was inspired by the concept of diversity in design and wanted to provide an alternative perspective towards approaching bridals through this capsule collection. Strong, confident women, who carve their own paths and refuse to be defined by pre-existing moulds inspire me. This collection is an homage to and a celebration of women who have broken and continue to break the moulds holding them back.”

True to the Hira’s philosophy of presenting reformist fashion, the collection presents silhouettes that are modern, to create fashion that does not limit wearers but rather creates a coming together of tradition elegance and contemporary style.

Hira Ali Studio’s is critically acclaimed as one of Pakistan’s most exciting new fashion brands, having debuted at the prestigious PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week platform in 2016. The brand is best known for their minimalistic, contemporary and edgy interpretation of design. Currently, Hira Ali Studios is housed at a standalone studio space in Lahore, Pakistan for Formal, Bridal and Luxury Prét wear.

