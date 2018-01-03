E-commerce Boom in Pakistan

The word ‘E-commerce’ has deep meanings. It is the term that has made the lives of people lot easier. This describes that all the transactions are now possible via electronic devices and internet. Pakistan is also showing its worth in the domains like information technology and marketing and it is now way too convenient to do online shopping. Easy payment methods and efficient services of online marketplaces in Pakistan like Pakwheels and Daraz has become the excellent shopping symbols for rest of the world.

Benefits for Retailers

Retailers, or in other words the sellers are enjoying the best benefits via online shopping. They can sell their products, not to just a small group of people, but actually a huge number of audience. Isn’t that cool that now there is no need to open a physical store and to have long meaningless discussions with dealers just to sell your product? Yes, it is quite comfortable now. Retailers can utilize the modes like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to do the marketing stuff. This can be done easily if seller has the knowledge of such platforms and has a laptop or even a smartphone to upload details and interact with customers.

Benefits for Customers

Customers are surely at the safest and joyful side. Whenever there is an event or occasions like Independence Day and Eid, Pakistani customers can relish the discounts and special deals. The most interesting advantage is the convenience. Wherever you live in Pakistan, you just need a laptop and internet access to view the products. Online marketplaces have official websites that display the product details and significance of brand in order to educate the audience in a much better way. Payment method is another big charm for everyone. Most of the online sites such as GetNow Store and Buyoye.pk support cash on delivery method in which customer can pay money on the point of arrival or delivery.

What’s the Future?

If the present is so pleasant then imagine how wondrous will be the future! Natives of Pakistan are becoming more educated day-by-day and they are now savvy with the concept of digital or modern means. It is expected that in near future, all the financial transaction and shopping will be based on online services. This is an utmost news for online retailers and shopaholics.

Hence, e-commerce boom in Pakistan is really at its peak. Let’s hope for the best and let’s see how this boom leads to the next phase of digital success.

