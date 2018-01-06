UN resolutions on Kashmir still relevant, viable to resolve conflict: Dr Siddiq

Muzaffarabad: Kashmir dispute is unfinished agenda of the Partition Plan Subcontinent and there will be no peace in the region until the issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

These views were expressed by Dr. Mohammad Siddiq, president Free Kashmir Organization (FKO), a Berlin based Kashmir Lobby Group. In a statement issued on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day, he urged global community to play its role for the early implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir.

He said that international community had made solemn pledge with the people of Kashmir through a resolution adopted on January 5, 1949 that they would be given opportunity to decide their future through fair and free plebiscite but unfortunately this pledge could not be fulfilled for seven decades.

He said that people from both parts of Kashmir and all over the world has been observing the Right to Self Determination Day to reiterate their firm resolve to continue legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self determination.

The FKO president said Kashmiris have not only been denied right to self determination but they have also been deprived of their fundamental human rights. Dr. Mohammad Siddiq said India with 700,000 military and paramilitary troops in the territory was committing gruesome human rights violations. Torture, rape, plunder, abduction, arson, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and ruthless suppression of peaceful political dissent have become commonplaces, he added.

He said that India cannot deny the legitimacy and authenticity of the UN resolutions as these resolutions stand witness that political destiny of Jammu Kashmir was yet to be decided. He said that the UN resolutions formed basics and guaranteed the peaceful and amicable settlement of the issue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Commenting over the resolution passed on January 5, 1949, he said that even after seven decades these resolutions were viable and provide a peaceful and durable solution for the long-standing issue. He expressed dismay over the role of the UN and said that it was painful that this institution failed to implement its resolution.

“It is unfortunate that it couldn’t contain the arrogant forces like India which is trampling all ethics in Jammu Kashmir and causing continuous uncertainty in the region,” he said. Citing examples and procedures adopted in Croatia, East Timor and South Sudan, he said that the peace of South Asia and the entire world would remain under severe threat if the UN failed to play its role in the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

