VenueHub.pk, Portal Made Your Venues and Vendors Search Easy

LAHORE: For providing the people of Pakistan hassle-free event venues, a portal with the name of www.venuehub.pk has been launched. The basic purpose of this portal is to provide a platform for searching all venues and vendors including Farmhouses, Halls, Marquees in Lahore related to any event like wedding, birthday parties, annual dinners and much more under one roof.

The event culture in Pakistan is totally different from all other countries and there is a need of elegance, style, fun and enthusiasm in the functions when Pakistanis are invited. To make sure that everything must be flawless, cost-effective and attractive, people try their best, but it is not possible for them to keep an eye on all the departments. Therefore, people complain all the time regarding stage decoration, sitting arrangement, less illumination and food quality separately whenever they are taking decisions about the future functions.

Asad Qamar, a young entrepreneur decided to solve this issue for the future and launched a portal in Pakistan on which all the best venues in Lahore regarding every function have been provided. You can compare these venues according to your convenience, budget and access so your guests can enjoy the best services in town under your budget.

Through Venue Hub, you can avail the best event management services without moving around as it is an online portal so you will be saving time and money by sitting at your home. And, the result will be the fun beyond limit in the function in an affordable budget and with exceptional quality.

Currently, these services are available only in Lahore but the future plan is to spread the services throughout Pakistan. Venue Hub will make sure hassle-free functions with saving time, money and arranging fun for the guests with quality event management services.

