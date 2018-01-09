Zameen Expo 2018 Karachi kick-starts 2018 on a high note for the real estate industry

KARACHI: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Labour, Human Resources, Information Sindh inaugurated the 12th instalment of Zameen Expo along with CEO Zameen.com Zeeshan Ali Khan on January 6th at the Karachi Expo Center.Mr. Muffasar Atta Malik, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI)was the Special Guest on January 7th to mark the successful conclusion of the Expo. Thousands of families and investors visited the show on both days of the event. This is the third property exhibition by Zameen Expo in Karachi city.

Zameen Expo 2018 Karachi was held at Halls 4 and 5 of the Expo Center Karachi from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on January 6th and 7th.Over 70 exhibitors offered exclusive commercial and residential projects including plots, apartments, villas and farm houses from across Pakistan. Properties from Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar and other cities were available across a wide range of budgets for all visitors. Zameen Expo also distributed motorcycles, LCD TVs, microwave ovens, mobile phones and other gifts to visitors through a lucky draw.As per an estimate over 50,000 daily visitors could comfortably experience the Expo after extensively setting up the exhibition stalls. The Expo remained fully occupied by visiting families and investors over the two days event.

The Chief Guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was given a tour of the Expo by Zeeshan Ali Khan along with senior company officials of Zameen.com. Speaking at the event the Chief Guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah praised the efforts of Zameen.com in organizing impactful property expos across Pakistan. He said,”Zameen.com is a very popular property website of Pakistan and serves the needs of millions through convenience, technology and transparency. They play an important role in generating economic activity through the real estate sector. Their Expos are professionally managed and well attended. I wish them the best for their upcoming Expos in Lahore and Islamabad.”

Mr. Muffasar Atta Malik, President of KCCI was the Special Guest to mark the successful conclusion of the Expo on January 7th. CEO Zameen.com Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan briefed him on different projects at the Expo. Expressing his views Mr. Muffasar Atta Malik said, “I congratulate Zameen.com on successfully delivering its third expo in Karachi to mark the beginning of 2018 on an upbeat note. The industry requires such Expos on a regular basis and Zameen Expos have certainly helped the real estate industry in its process of formalization and market consolidation. On behalf of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry I extend my fullest support to Zameen.com in its efforts.”

CEO Zameen.com Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to both the guests on their patronage and thanked the people of Karachi for their overwhelming participation. He said, “Zameen.com is committed to the development of the real estate industry of Pakistan. We were the first to launch regular property Expos and the first to take the Pakistani flag global at the Dubai World Trade Center in October 2017. Our Expos are aimed at boosting economic activity and support positive market sentiments. Zameen.com will continue playing its role in the economic progress of Pakistan through a vibrant real estate industry that supports 250 ancillary industries and hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to our Chief Guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for his patronage. This encourages the real estate industry to do even better. And I am immensely grateful to our Special Guest Mr. Muffasar Atta Malik for his reassurance to support Zameen Expo to further the cause of industrial development of the realty sector.” He concluded.

Zameen Expo 2018 will now open at International Expo Center Lahore on February 10th and 11th and conclude with an event at the Pak-China Friendship Centre Islamabad on March 3rd and 4th. The Expo will host its 2nd global expo titled ‘Pakistan Property Show’ at the Dubai World Trade Centre on September 14th and 15th 2018.

