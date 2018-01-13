Symptoms and 5 Best Home Remedies for Eye Itching

Practically everyone experiences eye itching in their lives. However, eye itching, watery eyes, red eyes are recognized as the same irritants causing runny nose and sneezing are very common amongst seasonal allergy sufferers.

Symptoms of eye allergies include:

Irritated red eyes.

Runny or tearing eyes.

Itchiness in eyes.

Burning, soreness, and pain.

Swollen eyelids.

Sensitivity to light.

Home remedies to Eye Itching

1. Cold Compress

It is one of the simplest ways to relieve itching and swelling around eyes. You just need to Splash ice water on eyes and face. Then take ice cubes, ice packs and wrap it in the clean cotton towel and put is on the closed yields.

2. Chamomile

Another effective method for eye itching is chamomile flowers. You need not to do a lot, only put 1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers in the boiled water. Let it steep for almost 5 minutes then strain and let cool. Wash your eyes with this water. You will feel better.

3. Cucumber Slices

Everyone knows the benefits of cucumber and here it is also one of the best home remedies for inflammation. Nothing is easier than using the cucumber for eye irritation. Cut two slices of cucumber and place it in cold water and put on eyes. You can also put slices directly on the eyes. Cucumbers have powerful flavonoids and antioxidants which reduces the irritation. Make sure that you close your eyes and give proper rest to them.

4. Tea Bags

You can also put the simple teabag on the affected eye. Place them for twenty minutes and repeat this process several times a day. If you feel any swelling on your eyes then soak the tea bag with cool water. Tea contains bioflavonoids which fight bacterial and viral infections and also help in reducing the inflammation.

5. Drink Plenty of Water

If you feel any irritation in your eyes or vision is blurry and it continues for more than normal time. Let just be clear that your eye is getting dry and one of the best and simple way to treat dry eyes is to rehydrate your body and your eyes by drinking lot of water.

