5 Simple Home Remedies for Boils and Abscesses

Boil (skin problem) occurs in hair follicle due to deep bacterial infection. This infection initiates with a red small painful nodule which gradually increases in size. The infection of the boil can be caused significant pain and can also be accompanied by fever. There are various home remedies made by readily available ingredients which help in healing discomfort and provide relief from pain. The significant key to speedily healing is to drain out the bacteria and infection from the swollen area by softening the boil.

1. Indian Lilac (Neem):

Indian lilac also known as neem has many properties anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and antiseptic that assists in treating boils and different skin infections.

Make a paste of neem leaves and apply to the entire affected area. Boil the water by adding neem leaves and boil water until water quantity reduces to 1/3. Now wash the affected area with this water.

2. Black Seed:

Black seed is of great use in treating different types of skin infections including boils. Black seed works due to its medicated properties and also gives relief from the pain.

Grind some black seeds and make a paste. Apply to the affected area and regularly repeat this process until you get relief. Another way is to apply the oil of black seed on a boil. Take the cup of cold or hot water and add ½ teaspoon of black seed. Take this mixture 2 times per day.

3. Bread Poultice:

Bread poultice is one of the greatest home treatment of boils. It reduces the inflammation. It is beneficial to the boil as heat from this compress will assist in increasing the circulation. It sends more infection-fighting white blood cells which fight against infection.

Soak a bread piece in warm or warm milk. Put this soaked bread on the boil for some minutes. Repeat this process daily until boil gets healed.

4. Tea Tree Oil:

Due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, Tea tree oil is one of the best antiseptic home remedies. If you use this oil regularly it will speed up the healing process. It also relieves you from the discomfort caused by skin boils and abscesses. Do not make internal use of tea tree oil.

Take oil and dip a clean cotton swab in it and then directly dab it on the boil gently. Repeat this process few times a day. Keep on repeating the process until the boil is gone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION