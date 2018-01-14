Five Easy and Productive Home Remedies for Cough

Cough is one of the common health issues. This affliction appears when there is irritant or blockage in your throat. At that time, the brain recognizes the presence of foreign element and tells your body to remove that element by coughing. Major symptoms of cough are chest pain, itchy throat, and congestion. You can try some natural, easy and productive home remedies for cough with the help of readily available ingredients in a kitchen rather than treating themselves using cough syrups.

1. Hot Milk with Honey:

Another best home solution for cough is taken hot milk with honey. This combination reduces the chest pain and relieves a dry cough. If you drink it before going to sleep it would be more beneficial. You can simply swallow 1 teaspoon of plain honey. Make sure that you eat this empty stomach.

2. Ginger:

Ginger is recognized as one of the famous natural cure for cough.

Crush small slices of ginger and boil them in water. Drink this herbal solution 3 to 4 times a day. It will relieve your non-stop coughing, sore throat. You can also add some honey and lemon juice to it for better results. Chew fresh raw ginger is also another beneficial way to reduce the cough.

3. Lemon:

When you are suffering from a cough, lemon will relive you in different ways. It is due to its properties which reduces inflammation and fights against cough infection.

Make a cough syrup by combining 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Take this healthy syrup 3 or 4 times a day. Squeeze lemon juice and mix with honey and add the pinch of cayenne pepper. Take this solution several times a day.

4. Garlic:

Antimicrobial and antimicrobial components in garlic make it the best home remedy if you are suffering from a long and dry cough.

Take 2 or 3 cloves of garlic and boil them in the cup of water. Add 1 teaspoon of oregano. Add some honey and Let it cool to room temperature. Drink it. Add few drops of clove oil in the clove of crushed garlic. If you have a sore throat then add some honey too. Eat this, it will give relief to your sore throat too.

5. Onion:

No doubt, onions is one of the simple and easy home remedies for giving you relief from cough.

You just need to cut onions as breathing in the strong vapors will assist you in stopping the cough. Another way of using onion is to make cough syrup by adding honey, comfrey tea, and baked onion juice. For getting better and quick relief drink it daily. Add 1 teaspoon of pure honey in ½ teaspoon of onion juice. Eat this solution 2 times per day to soothe your throat.

