Glow Your Skin By Removing Unattractive Acne Through Simple Home Remedies

Improve your personality by clearing your skin from acne as it destroys your personality. You can save it by using simple Home Remedies for Acne. You are all aware of this common skin issue of acne. People get affected by this problem at any age. But this issue attacks teenagers mostly due to their increased hormone levels. Some other reasons for acne include unhealthy eating habits, too much stress, and sleep deprivation. It is not certain that acne will occur on a face but it can also appear on chest, scalp, back, and face. Advanced medicated remedies are invented but in spite of visiting the doctors, it is better to use home remedies. Home remedies save your skin from any side effects. Free your skin from unattractive acne issues by simple home remedies.

1. Baking Soda:

Baking soda removes dead skin and unplugs the pores. It has antiseptic and mild anti-inflammatory properties and helps in regulating pH balance of the skin. These characteristics make it a brilliant home remedy for clearing acne.

Add little water in 1 or 2 teaspoons of baking soda. Apply this mixture on face. Remove it after few minutes. You can also add some additional things like 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, 5 tablespoons honey, juice of half lemon in 2 tablespoons baking soda. Apply this mixture on your face for five minutes and then remove it.

2. Oatmeal:

Another beneficial home remedy for making your skin free from acne is Oatmeal. It absorbs excess oil and cleanses your skin pores.

Take the cup of cooked oatmeal and add the juice of half a lemon and 2 teaspoons of honey in it. Apply this mixture to your skin and rub it. Rinse your face with lukewarm water after 30 minutes. Repeat this once or twice a weak.

3. Fuller’s Earth

Fuller’s earth is also known as “Multani Mitti” which is very good for acne-prone and greasy skin as it releases the pores and absorbs excess oil. It also makes your complexion better. You can easily find this from any grocery store.

Make a mud mask of Sandalwood Powder, Rose Water and Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti) with equal proportion. Apply this mixture to your face. Wait until it gets dry and then wash it. Apply this mask once a weak.

4. Lemon Juice

For making your skin free of acne, lemon is very beneficial due to its acidic property. It works as cleaning out all the dirt from the pores of the skin. You can apply lemon on your skin daily but in case of more dry skin, take a gap of two or three days.

Take a slice of lemon and rub it on an affected area. Wash your face after few hours with water. Take equal amount of rose water and lemon juice and mix them. Apply this mixture to the affected area and wash with water after few hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION