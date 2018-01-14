Preventing Cold Infection with Easy Treatments

Cold is a type of infection which can be caused by different types of viruses. It is that state which disturbs your whole body. Some of the common symptoms of cold are a runny nose, high fever, sore throat, body aches and headache. Generally, it is said that there is no cure for common cold, so it is also not beneficial to go to a doctor. But still, there are some home remedies which prevent the symptoms of common cold and fight against it until the symptoms subside.

Honey:

For soothing an irritated throat, honey could be of great use. It also shortens the lifespan of cold. It happens due to a large number of enzymes and nutrients in honey which destroys viruses and bacteria that causes colds.

Make the mixture of 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Eat this mixture every two hours per day. It will give you quick relief. If you don’t like the addition of lemon juice, you can simply take the spoon of raw honey.

Ginger:

Along with many other benefits, it is also very useful in giving you relief from common cold. It is due to anti-inflammatory and its antiviral properties of ginger.

Take ginger tea 3 or 4 times a day. You can also add honey and lemon juice in ginger tea for having quicker relief. You can simply eat raw ginger too. Make the mixture of salt and ginger cloves. Eat half teaspoon of it twice a day. In case of a runny nose, make a mixture of equal amount of clarified butter (ghee), ginger powder and jaggery (Gur). Eat 1 tablespoon of this mixture each morning on an empty stomach.

Chicken Soup:

People take chicken soup in winters on regular basis. Homemade chicken soup is great for the common cold. It has many essential vitamins and nutrients that fight against the common cold symptoms. It also enhances immunity and restores strength in your body. It is very beneficial in removing the symptoms of common cold. Take homemade chicken soup having organic vegetables and chicken for best results.

Red Onion:

You can get rid of the common cold by taking homemade red onion syrup. For making this syrup you need brown sugar or honey and red onions.

Make 2 or 3 slices of red onions. Put one slice in the bowl and then add honey in the same bowl. Repeat the process until bowl gets full. Let the bowl covered for around 12 to 15 hours. You will see a thick liquid like syrup when you open the bowl. .drink this syrup many times a day. It will give you quick relief from sore throats and other common cold symptoms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION